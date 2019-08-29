Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi says athletes giving wings to confident India’s aspirations

PM Modi says athletes giving wings to confident India’s aspirations
August 29
16:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s improving sports performance is a reflection of the country’s rising confidence as he paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the National Sports Day. Launching the ‘Fit India Movement’, aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, here, Modi said the initiative is a fitting tribute to Dhyan Chand on his 114th birth anniversary.

“It’s a day to congratulate all the athletes who are taking the tri-colour to new highs. Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any other sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations,” Modi said. Every year on Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, the country celebrates its sporting heroes by honouring them with the National Sports Awards — the highest of them being the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

This year the top honours have been shared by Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and Paralympics shot put silver-medallist Deepa Malik. “My wishes to everyone on the National Sports Day. It was today that we got a great sportsperson in Major Dhyan Chand. With his fitness, stamina and hockey stick, he mesmerised the world. I respectfully bow to Major Dhyan Chand,” he said.

Modi lauded the country’s sporting fraternity for the rising medal count across all sports. “Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India’s confidence. I am happy that in the last five years, we have tried to create a better atmosphere for sports, which is showing results,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.