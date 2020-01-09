Something went wrong with the connection!

PM Modi seeks ideas, suggestions for Union Budget

January 09
16:20 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions and ideas from people on the Union Budget which is likely to be presented on February 1.

“The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov,” the PM said according to a statement posted on his official website on Thursday.
Modi had earlier tweeted seeking suggestions for the Union Budget.

The MyGov platform had also tweeted that “@FinMinIndia looks forward to your suggestions for the #UnionBudget2020 which will be presented in Parliament in the upcoming session. Share your valuable ideas in the field of #Farmers, #Education & others.”

The prime minister often seeks suggestions from people on various issues. He had been seeking ideas for his Independence Day speech. People have also been giving suggestions to the prime minister for his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme. PTI

