PM Modi shares Nancy Pelosi’s speech applauding his commitment to tackle climate change
October 05
12:12 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday shared the speech of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who applauded his commitment to tackling climate change.  “Excellent points made by @SpeakerPelosi at the programme marking #Gandhi150 in Washington DC,” the prime minister tweeted.

Referring to her speech, Modi said Pelosi talked about the friendship between India and the US, Mahatma Gandhi and more. Applauding Modi’s commitment to tackle climate change, Pelosi on Wednesday said the Indian prime minister has upheld the values of Gandhi by taking on a challenge that poses an existential threat to the planet.

She also said that the Mahatma’s freedom struggle is a debt the US owes to India. Referring to the “commitment” shown by Modi in ensuring that the agreement on climate change was finalised, Pelosi said: “It was not easy. But it was done”. PTI

