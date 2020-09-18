India Post News Paper

PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi's readiness to support Thimphu in COVID-19 fight

September 18
11:55 2020
THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, during which he conveyed India’s readiness to provide all required support to Thimphu in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his keenness to welcome the Bhutan King and his family in India, at a mutually convenient date, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office.
Wangchuck conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister’s 70th birthday. “Prime Minister gratefully acknowledged the greetings and conveyed his regards to The King, the former King of Bhutan, and all members of the Royal Family of Bhutan,” the statement read.

The leaders spoke about the unique ties of trust and affection that bind India and Bhutan as neighbours and friends. Prime Minister Modi expressed his thanks for the guiding role that the Kings of Bhutan have played in nurturing special friendship between the two countries.

“Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kingdom of Bhutan, and assured His Majesty The King of India’s readiness to provide all required support to Bhutan in this context,” the statement read. (ANI)

