India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
March 01
10:16 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” tweeted PM Modi.
Appealing people to take the vaccine, PM tweeted, “I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

PM Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.(ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@antonioguterres: I strongly condemn the deadly crackdown in Myanmar. I urge the international community to send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election and stop the repression. https://t.co/eZYcKFuSrN
h J R

- March 1, 2021, 11:28 am

'Laga bhi di aur pata hi nahi chala': ... - https://t.co/rISDOC1gIs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
h J R

- March 1, 2021, 6:37 am

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer ... - https://t.co/htJftN8e1d Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AliaBhatt #AnilKapoor #AnilKapoorAge #AnilKapoorInstagram #AnilKapoorNews #AnimalMovie #AnimalReleaseDate #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment
h J R

- March 1, 2021, 6:34 am

WB polls: Tejashwi Yadav to meet ... - https://t.co/YftzEKxfTF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TejashwiYadav #TMC
h J R

- March 1, 2021, 5:25 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.