PM Modi to address global audience on Thursday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 on Thursday, his first speech to a global audience in the post...

Hold Xi Jinping accountable for genocide: Uighurs to UN NEW YORK: The Uighur Turks and other Muslim communities in China have asked the United Nations and other international organisations to put pressure on China and investigate the acts of...

China’s state media propaganda will not win it a war with India NEW DELHI: The Galwan Valley incident marks a new low in recent times in bilateral relations between India and China. While the details of the incident are still unfolding and...

Withdrawal of Chinese troops in Hot Springs complete; pull back continues in other areas: SourcesÂ NEW DELHI: The Chinese military removed all temporary structures and almost completed withdrawing its troops from the face-off site in Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday in sync with...

Â China slams US for pulling out of WHOÂ BEIJING: China on Wednesday slammed the US decision to withdraw from the WHO as yet another example of Washington upholding “unilateralism” and defended the UN body for coordinating the global...

Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts NEW DELHI: Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday...

When democracy died in India – and people triumphed Tarun Basu June 25-26 came and went all these years with hardly a ripple in Indian polity, save for a few reminiscent newspaper articles by a dying breed of journalists...

India needs ubiquitous IoT connectivity to be truly Atmanirbhar SUNDEEP KHANNA The world is witnessing the fourth industrial revolution. Ever newer technologies are changing the way industries and businesses operate. In the midst of all this, Internet of Things...

ITC Ltd.â€™s Sunfeast YiPPee! creates a digital mosaic with pictures of Dhoni fans on the occasion of Dhoniâ€™s birthday ~ Using #MSDBirthdayWithYiPPee, fans from across the country submit their pictures to be a part of the special present by Sunfeast YIPPee! NEW DELHI: Sunfeast YiPPee!, one of the leading and...

Court grants bail to Malaysian nationals who took part in Tablighi meet NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to several Malaysian nationals charge-sheeted for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March in alleged violation of visa...

Covid-sceptic Brazilian President tests positive for diseaseÂ Â BRASILIA: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who made light of the coronavirus pandemic and routinely ignored all precautions, has tested positive for the disease, reports said on Tuesday. Bolsonaro, who repeatedly...

Mumbai Police start probe in Ambedkar home vandalism MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have launched a probe into the incident of vandalism at ‘Rajgruha’, the Mumbai residence of the late Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, officials...

Rajasthan bars schools from collecting fees till they reopen JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday issued an order extending the deadline for school fee submission till the time they reopen. Schools are shut across the country every since the...

India records 7.42 lakh coronavirus cases, 20,642 deaths NEW DELHI: India recorded over 22,752 new cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 7,42,417 with 20,642 deaths, Health Ministry’s data revealed on...

‘Hydroxy hysteria,’politics ended HCQ use: Trump adviser NEW YORK: A top adviser to US President Donald Trump has blamed the politicisation of COVID-19 treatment and a “hydroxy hysteria” fueled by the “mainstream media” for the discontinuation of...

Dubey was impressed with Sunny Deol’s ‘Arjun Pandit’ NEW JULY: Vikas Dubey’s plunge into crime coincided with Sunny Deol thriller “Arjun Pandit” which released in 1999. Taking a cue from the movie Dubey also became Vikas Pandit, and...

Hardik & Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi to celebrate Dhoni’s birthday NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had special guests at his Ranchi home on Tuesday as India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya reached Captain Cool’s doors to surprise...

The US says ‘ongoing threats’ came up in consultations, but India silent on it NEW YORK: Meeting under the storm clouds of China’s confrontation with India in Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale have...

WH decries calls to remove Gandhi statues NEW YORK: Mahatma Gandhi has been caught up in the anti-racism movement’s campaign for removing statues and memorials and the White House has decried the targeting of the Father of...