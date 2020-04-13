Something went wrong with the connection!

PM Modi to address nation on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

April 13
15:15 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. He is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and exemptions, if any, during the address.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) took to Twitter to announce, “Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 a.m. on 14th April 2020.”

Earlier, there were indications that the Prime Minister’s Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, yellow and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.

Government sources say, areas under yellow and green zones may get some exemptions. Moreover, the government is considering giving more reprieve to the agricultural sector, in face of an extension of the current shutdown.

Sources indicated that at least ten Chief ministers “strongly advocated” an extension of the ongoing shutdown during the CM Conference, recently held through video conference. While some Chief Ministers have advised the Prime Minister to extend it “at least for the rest of April”, some have advocated “caution”, in case he decides against extending it.

On Friday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, during a Facebook address to the ABVP cadre in the JNU, gave the clearest indication of the extended shutdown. “A few states have extended the shutdown because measures such as this are the only ways we can win the battle. If we have to get ready for another 15 days, we will need new volunteers.”

The current shutdown ends on the night of April 14, and Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on Tuesday to convey what’s in store for them

