India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today

PM Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today
October 05
11:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) summit scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

“Looking forward to address The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) Virtual Summit at 7 pm this evening. This summit brings together tech leaders from across the world to discuss aspects relating to AI,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit will be a Global Artificial Intelligence summit organised by the Government of India in partnership with industry and academia.

The summit will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility amongst other sectors. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Best 1st half for #Nifty in the ... - https://t.co/K4dsWVoiiR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear2021 #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:16 am

    Modi govt puppet in hands of ... - https://t.co/yIRNaWE2kM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturalBill #AkaliDal #BJP #BlackFarmLaws #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #FarmBillIndia #FarmBills #IndiaFightsCorona #KhetiBachaoYatra
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 9:14 am

    IT stocks surge as US judge blocks H-1B ... - https://t.co/VwVDct4qrN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #H1BVisaBan #ITStocks #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #UnitedStates #USFederalJudge #USA #USACovidCases
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 8:55 am

    Abdullah Abdullah set to visit #India to muster support for ... - https://t.co/dSoqesBP8d Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdullahAbdullah #AfghanNegotiator #AfghanPeaceProcess #Afghanistan #AshrafGhani #IndiaAfghanistanRelations #IndoAfghanTies #NewDelhi #World
    h J R

    - October 5, 2020, 6:18 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.