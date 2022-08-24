Biden announces military aid worth USD 2.98 bln to Ukraine on its Independence Day WASHINGTON: On Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced aid of USD 2.98 billion in weapons and equipment to the country as Kyiv continues to resist Russian...

PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon 2022 grand finale tomorrow NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 tomorrow via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it has been...

I know where my game stands: Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup match DUBAI: India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 and the tournament presents an opportunity to Virat Kohli to get back to...

Why can’t Centre call for all-party meeting to decide freebies issue, asks Supreme Court NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre why it cannot call an all-party meeting to determine issues relating to the promise of freebies during election campaigns. Chief...

Indian-American missing in US national park amid heavy rain NEW YORK: As heavy rain has lashed parts of the US, a search is underway for an Indian-American woman who went missing during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park....

Jaishankar greets people of Ukraine on their Independence Day NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to minister Dmytro Kuleba and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. Taking...

Suryakumar Yadav among top-five players in Shane Watson’s World T20 XI MELBOURNE: Legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson revealed his top five players that he would select as a part of a World T20 eleven, which features star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav....

Delhi LG asks CM Kejriwal to duly sign all proposal files NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to sign the proposals that are forward from the latter’s office for approval...

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19 MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive … all those that have...

Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-up along with Rahul, Priyanka NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary in charge Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for her medical check-up along with Rahul...

At UNSC, India voices concern over situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine NEW YORK: India on Tuesday said it remained concerned with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, saying that any accident involving nuclear facilities could potentially...

Remission granted in Bilkis Bano Case challenged in Supreme Court NEW DELHI: The remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case was challenged before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A bench of Chief Justice...

