India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence: Foreign Minister Abdul Momen

PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence: Foreign Minister Abdul Momen
March 13
10:59 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on March 26 to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday.

“No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. We are happy that he is coming. It shows the height of diplomatic maturity and achievement,” Momen told reporters here, reported Dhaka Tribune.
“This will be PM Modi’s first visit to a foreign country during the COVID-19 period. Other heads of state only visit Dhaka during their stay, but PM Modi will go to remote parts of the country,” he added.

According to Dhaka Tribune, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26. The next day, he will visit Hindu temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj’s Orakandi. He is also scheduled to pay his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his tomb in Tungiapara.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, the Bangladesh government will organise a 10-day program from March 17 to March 26. Heads of state and government of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives are also attending the event.

PM Modi was scheduled to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

Rahman was the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the “Father of the Nation” or simply “Mujib” in Bangladesh. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Biden spokesperson defends statement ... - https://t.co/pcLx9cOzVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:14 pm

US Defence Secy to visit India to discuss ... - https://t.co/0oaE2rTw7y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:10 pm

#Rajdarbar Realty Group ... - https://t.co/z1QPXAEjRg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FindHomesNearby #IndianRealEstate #RajadarbarRealtyUpdates #RajdarbarRealty #RajdarbarRealtyGroupProjects #RealEstateUpdates #RealEstate #RealtyGroupProjects #Tier2Development
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 12:50 pm

@timesofindia: Leaders of Quad discussed 'challenge' posed by China: US national security advisor https://t.co/swcYRuvWZs via @TOIWorld
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 9:12 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.