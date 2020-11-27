India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to embark on 3-city visit on Saturday to personally review vaccine development

PM Modi to embark on 3-city visit on Saturday to personally review vaccine development
November 27
17:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday.

“Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune,” PMO tweeted.
“As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens,” PMO added.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Serum Institute of India (SII) where PM Modi will be visiting to review the COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution mechanisms.

The SII has partnered with a UK-based company AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the production of a vaccine against COVID-19. The SII is the largest producer of vaccines in the world by volume. The trial movement of the road routes and the landing of Air Force chopper were conducted today. The police security was also beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

On the other hand, Bharat Biotech has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a country-made COVID-19 vaccine using the virus strain isolated by ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) based in Pune.

On November 24, Prime Minister while speaking with chief ministers of various states over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting advised the states to establish cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine beforehand and suggested them to prepare and send a plan for its distribution to the Central government. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian economy contracts ... - https://t.co/Gxl3FLKfvd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:44 pm

    Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border ... - https://t.co/ZFNBvg4STy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChaloMarch #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:43 pm

    Australia outscore India, take 1-0 lead in ODI series - https://t.co/2uTzvBx2Nj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustraliasCoachJustinLanger #Cricket #IndAusSeries #INDVsAUS #IndianCricketTeam #IshantSharma #JustinLanger #RohitSharma #StarBatsmanSteveSmith
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:38 pm

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla inaugurates ... - https://t.co/aHcbpioCTl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Buddhism #BuddhistMonastry #BuddhistTourismIndia #ForiegnRelations #HarshVardhanSinghShringhla #India #IndiaNepalBorderIssues #IndiaNepalTies #KPSharmaOli
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:30 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.