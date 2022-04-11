India Post News Paper

PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden today

April 11
09:57 2022
WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with President Joe Biden virtually on Monday to further deepen ties between India and the US and discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday (local time).
Both the leaders will also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

According to the statement, Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.

“This meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India,” it added. (ANI)

