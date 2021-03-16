India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Marin

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finland counterpart Marin
March 16
10:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hold a virtual summit with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin in which the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A PMO release said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland Partnership.
It said India and Finland enjoy warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom and rules-based international order.

The release said both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, education, innovation, science and technology as well as Research and Development.

Both sides also have ongoing collaboration in the joint development of a Quantum Computer using Artificial Intelligence to address societal challenges.

The release said around 100 Finnish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as telecom, elevators, machinery and energy including renewable energy and around 30 Indian companies are also active in Finland mainly in IT, auto-components and the hospitality sector. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think Sreedharan can handle Kerala politics?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Homes in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Delhi gets its own education board - https://t.co/9ch2MUSTTz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CBSE #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DelhiBoardOfEducation #DelhiJalBoard #EducationPolicy #EducationBoard #Healthcare
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:21 am

Road Safety World Series: WI defeat #England to ... - https://t.co/CnO7xn3G95 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #INDVsENG #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JoeRoot #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:19 am

Moderna starts testing COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/IAWaUCWs3c Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:04 am

Uttarakhand CM directs ... - https://t.co/xYwBdxV9ol Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhutanPrimeMinisterLotayTshering #CharDhamYatra #CharDhamYatraAndCOVID19 #India #ITBP #Political #RescueOperations #TapovanTunnel #TrivendraSinghRawat #UttarakhanGlacierBurst
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:02 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.