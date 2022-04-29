India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today

April 29
12:17 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering at 5:30 pm today.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch…”

Earlier in the month of March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals which the Sikh delegation described as “like a hug” to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab’s overall development trajectory. (ANI)

