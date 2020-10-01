India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3

PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3
October 01
17:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the longest highway tunnel in the world, Atal Tunnel, in Rohtang on October 3, at 10 am.

Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the World. The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The Tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 Kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about five to six hours.

The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 Km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 meters, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 meters.

It is horseshoe-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 meters. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 meters. It is 10.5-metre wide and has a 3.6 x 2.25 meters fireproof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself.

Atal Tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3,000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with a max speed of 80 km per hour. It has the state of the art electromechanical system including semi transverse ventilation system, SCADA controlled firefighting, illumination and monitoring system.

The Tunnel has ample safety features built into it. Some of the key safety features includes — entry barriers at both portals, telephone connections at every 150 meters for emergency communication, fire hydrant mechanisms at every 60 meters, auto incident detection system with CCTV cameras at every 250 meters, air quality monitoring at every 1 Km, evacuation lighting or exit signs at every 25 meters, broadcasting system throughout the tunnel, fire-rated Dampers at every 50 meters and also has cameras at every 60 meters.

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000, when late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. The foundation stone for the Access Road to the South Portal of the tunnel was laid on May 26, 2002.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked relentlessly to overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges that included the most difficult stretch of the 587-metre Seri Nalah Fault Zone. The breakthrough from both ends was achieved on October 15, 2017.

The Union Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 December 2019 and decided to name the Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel to honour the contribution made by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

After attending the inauguration function of the Atal Tunnel at South Portal, Manali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be participating in public functions at Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @PTI_News: Government announces one-day state mourning on October 4 across India as a mark of respect to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on September 29
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:55 am

    Covid-19 a warning to world against ... - https://t.co/EspIBeGRdS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:55 am

    IET India's Chennai ... - https://t.co/nwpceg35Ai Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChennaiLocalNetwork #EconomicGrowth #IETIndiasChennaiLocalNetwork #IndianEconomy #InstitutionOfEngineeringAndTechnologyIndia #ISRO #NASAInternationalSpaceAppsChallenge #Techbiz
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:51 am

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3 - https://t.co/pR1JfjLMYN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AtalTunnel #BJP #BorderAreas #IndiaChinaFaceOff #LAC #LongestHighwayTunnel #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.