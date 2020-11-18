PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 tomorrow

Hereâ€™s how the Power of Tech could Benefit your Business Keeping up with the latest tech can be difficult, to say the least. This can be especially the case if you are naturally not very tech-oriented. If you want to...

PM Modi corners China, asks BRICS to hold accountable state sponsors of terror NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the BRICS countries to hold accountable the state sponsors of terrorism, indirectly cornering Pakistan’s ally China at the twelfth BRICS summit. In his...

Millions of young men in Pakistan ‘stunted’ by religious fundamentalism: Obama’s memoir NEW DELHI: Former US President Barack Obama does not have a single positive view on Pakistan in his latest memoir ‘A Promised Land’. Instead, Obama has lumped Pakistan with countries...

China ready to cooperate with India, other BRICS countries on COVID-19 vaccine development: Xi Jinping BEIJING: China is prepared to cooperate with India and other BRICS nations in the development of vaccines against COVID-19, said Chinese President Xi Jinping as he proposed to convene a...

Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart express confidence in growth of India-Canada ties NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Candanian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne on Tuesday discussed India-Canada strong commercial and investment relationship and expressed confidence in the further growth of...

EU must impose sanctions on Turkey, Pakistan amid rising terror attacks: French MEP BRUSSELS: Concerned over terrorism emanating from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Jordan Bardella has called for “real financial or trade sanctions” against Ankara, Islamabad,...

‘Was BJP-PDP alliance to bring back terror in J-K?’ asks Sibal after Shah’s ‘Gupkar gang’ remark NEW DELHI: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “Gupkar gang” remark and asked him if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-People’s Democratic...

Vicky Kaushal begins shooting after months, fans wish ‘all the best’ NEW DELHI: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday headed back to the film sets and resumed work after a hiatus of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Uri: The...

Massive protests continue in Gilgit-Baltistan against rigged elections by Imran Khan’s PTI govt GILGIT BALTISTAN (POK): With the results seemingly in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Gilgit Baltistan, massive protests continue in the illegally occupied region alleging poll...

After PSL title win, Imad Wasim hails contribution of late Dean Jones KARACHI: As Karachi Kings won their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, skipper Imad Wasim hailed the contribution of the late Dean Jones to the franchise’s title win. Karachi Kings...

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successful trials of QRSAM NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile...

Biden looks forward to working with PM Modi on ‘shared global challenges’: Transition team WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden looks forward to working closely with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “shared global challenges”, including containing COVID-19 and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific...

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 tomorrow NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 at 11 am on November 19 via video conferencing, officials said on Wednesday. The Bengaluru Tech Summit,...

With an unregulated online gambling market, India is losing $140m annually The Indian gambling industry is growing like wildfire. You would be forgiven for being surprised by this as throughout the country, much like the United States, gambling is generally prohibited....

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib apologises for ‘visiting’ Kolkata’s Kali Puja DHAKA: “Then again, maybe I shouldn’t have visited the place at all. And if that is what you have against me, I am very sorry…I would try to make sure...

India should again become global superpower in education: Venkaiah AGARTALA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) aimed to make India a global knowledge superpower and underlined the need for the...

Kamala Harris delivers first speech on US economy: Full transcript NEW YORK: On Monday afternoon, America’s first ever Indian and Black American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered her first prepared remarks on the coronavirus – battered US economy. Harris spoke...

Over 10L US kids test Covid positive: Report NEW YORK: Over one million (10 lakh) children in the US have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to...

India’s stand on RCEP depends on US outlook towards China NEW DELHI: Even as the 10-member ASEAN bloc has signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with five economies led by China, India is going to follow the policy of...