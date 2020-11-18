India Post News Paper

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 tomorrow
November 18
10:09 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party supporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 at 11 am on November 19 via video conferencing, officials said on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

The summit will see the participation of Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Swiss Confederation Vice President Guy Parmelin, and many other prominent international figures. Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and around the world will also be participating in the summit.

This year, the theme of the summit is “Next is Now”. The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ‘Information Technology and Electronics’ and ‘Biotechnology’. (ANI)

 

