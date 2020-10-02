India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on Oct 5

PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on Oct 5
October 02
11:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020 – ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on October 5, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The summit is scheduled to be held from October 5 to 9, 2020 and is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog.
The inauguration event will take place in the presence of Minister of Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, eminent global AI expert Professor Raj Reddy, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna among others.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Reddy will hold a session about developing voice-enabled AI that removes linguistic barriers on October 6, the second day of the summit. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, and Brad Smith, President & Legal Head, Microsoft Global will also participate in sessions.

RAISE 2020 will have a dedicated session on building inclusive AI that empowers one billion-plus Indians. The session will have Jenny Lay Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer of Microsoft sharing her views.

Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director, UN Women shall also deliver a keynote in this session, which will have an all-women panel and is being curated by UN Women.

The ministry said that more than 15,000 stakeholders so far from across academia, the research industry and government representatives from across the world have registered to participate in RAISE 2020.

Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to USD 957 billion to India’s economy by 2035, it said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Nirbhaya's lawyer to fight case of #Hathras victim - https://t.co/HlvRZElwI0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2012DelhiGangRapeVictim #2012DelhiRapeCase #GangrapeVictim #Political #SeemaKushwaha #UP #UPGovt #UttarPradesh #YogiAdityanath
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 8:57 am

    PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ... - https://t.co/tZeiKNStgl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #COVID19Recoveries #DonaldTrump #IndiaFightsCorona #MelaniaTrump #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 7:06 am

    #IPL 13: Rahul admits to making ... - https://t.co/mZxmqWVpW8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 5:57 am

    India maintaining global ... - https://t.co/yEWs5eCpTR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases #PlasmaTherapy
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 5:54 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.