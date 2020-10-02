PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on Oct 5

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020 – ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on October 5, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The summit is scheduled to be held from October 5 to 9, 2020 and is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog.

The inauguration event will take place in the presence of Minister of Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, eminent global AI expert Professor Raj Reddy, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna among others.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Reddy will hold a session about developing voice-enabled AI that removes linguistic barriers on October 6, the second day of the summit. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, and Brad Smith, President & Legal Head, Microsoft Global will also participate in sessions.

RAISE 2020 will have a dedicated session on building inclusive AI that empowers one billion-plus Indians. The session will have Jenny Lay Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer of Microsoft sharing her views.

Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director, UN Women shall also deliver a keynote in this session, which will have an all-women panel and is being curated by UN Women.

The ministry said that more than 15,000 stakeholders so far from across academia, the research industry and government representatives from across the world have registered to participate in RAISE 2020.

Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to USD 957 billion to India’s economy by 2035, it said. (ANI)

