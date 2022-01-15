India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups today

PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups today
January 15
10:17 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 150 startups on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event is being hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from January 10 to 16. The event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.
The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to national needs by driving innovation in the country.

“Startups from various sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc will be part of this interaction,” it said.

“More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development,” the statement reads.

The PMO said that each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister on the allotted theme in the interaction.

It further said that the Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of Startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation.

“This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016. The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups,” it added.

The PMO said that this has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
â€˜Ease of Doing Businessâ€™EconomyHow To Start Business in IndiaIndian Startup FundingIndian StartupsPM Modi StartupStartupsStartups in IndiaStratups indiaTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.