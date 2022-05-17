PM Modi to launch 5G Test Bed project today

India rejects Pakistan’s ‘farcical resolution’ on J-K delimitation NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected a ‘farcical resolution’ by the Pakistani National Assembly and said the country has no locus standi on matters that are internal to India. This...

20 pc Twitter accounts fake, deal ‘cannot move forward’ until there’s clarity: Musk WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he will proceed with his USD 44 billion take over of Twitter only if the microblogging giant is able to prove...

Online Gambling: 4 Pitfalls to Avoid as a New Player Understandably, itâ€™s common for new users to approach online gambling like a bull in a china shop and immediately start betting. While itâ€™s certainly an option, this usually means that...

4 Simple Tricks to Save Money When Traveling Most aspire to travel, but few commit to it because it can be an expensive affair. Whether it’s the increasing airline and hotel costs or the soaring gasoline prices, it’s...

KTR leaves for UK, Davos visit HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. He will attend a series of meetings organised by...

Deepika Padukone attends jury dinner at Cannes 2022 in France CANNES: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone along with other eminent celebrities attended the jury dinner last night at Hotel Martinez in France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of...

US hopes to convince India to reconsider wheat exports curb decision WASHINGTON: US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday said that they hope to convince India to reconsider its decision to limit exports of wheat due to possible shortages in...

Chinese PM presses Shehbaz Sharif to punish Karachi university blast culprits ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday talked over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and repeated his government’s demand for punishment for those involved in the attack on...

PM Modi to launch 5G Test Bed project today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will...

President Kovind inaugurates ‘India-Jamaica Friendship Garden’ in Kingston KINGSTON: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated an ‘India-Jamaica Friendship Garden’ at the Hope Gardens, Jamaica and planted a sapling along with the First Lady Savita Kovind. This comes...

US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court ruled against an Indian citizen who has spent decades in the US and faces deportation after checking the wrong box on a driver’s license application....

US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India NEW DELHI: US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya arrived in India on Tuesday for a trip that will focus on collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing...

Varanasi: Lawyers claim presence of Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque VARANASI: After the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded, lawyers on Monday claimed that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi Mosque. “It was the...

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals enter top 4 after beating PBKS by 17 runs in must-win match NAVI MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals boosted their playoff hopes on Monday as they defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in their IPL 2022 match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy...

Sri Lanka to impose 9-hour curfew from 8 pm today amid raging violence COLOMBO: Sri Lankan government will impose a curfew from 8 pm on Monday till 5 am Tuesday, local media reported on Monday. This comes a day after Sri Lankan announced...

Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD NEW DELHI: Indian Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday said that the heatwave prevailing in the national capital and other north Indian states will abate from tomorrow for...

Pak will turn into SL if Imran is arrested: Ex-Minister ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has warned that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is arrested, the country will turn into Sri Lanka which is currently undergoing its...

Chinese media defends Indian wheat export curb after G7 criticism BEIJING: China on Sunday came to India’s defence after G7’s criticism over the decision to regulate the export of wheat, saying that blaming developing countries like India won’t solve the...

‘Shivling’ found at Gyanvapi, claims petitioner; Varanasi court orders sealing of area VARANASI: As the third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal...