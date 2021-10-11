India Post News Paper

PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit tomorrow: MEA
October 11
18:19 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format.

The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency.
“At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.

PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO – CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan.Â External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The G20 comprises 20 of the world’s major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. (ANI)

BJPCoronaUpdateIndiaExtraordinary LeadersG20 Extraordinary Leaders SummitG20 LeadersG20 SummitIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalSCO - CSTO outreach Summit
