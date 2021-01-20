India Post News Paper

PM Modi to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PMAY-G today

January 20
10:58 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday at 12 noon via video conferencing.

Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. The assistance will include release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed first installment of assistance under PMAY-G, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
It is to mention that Prime Minister had given the clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022“, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G). (ANI) 

