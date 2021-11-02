PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage tomorrow

Who To Watch At The 2021 Rolex Paris Masters Although the sporting year is edging closer to its close, there is still plenty of action before the end of 2021 and when it comes to the tennis court, that...

Diwali Should And Would Usher-In Better Days Coming Year Surendra Ullal & Ramesh Soparawala Diwali Phir Aagayi Sajani, an old Indian film song is alive even today and with this hope all of us, world over, should be heading...

Kohli may lose ODI captaincy as well; India likely to have one skipper for T20 and ODI: Sources NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with the way the Indian team has performed in their first two matches of the ICC...

Infighting in Punjab Congress continues, Sidhu slams Channi for promising ‘lollipops’ CHANDIGARH: Referring to the recent freebies announced by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday attacked politicians who offer “lollipops” just ahead of...

The Best NFL Players in 2021 The NFL season is up and running, and some players are already proving themselves to be MVP candidates. This season has some of the best talents we’ve ever seen, from...

Make Money In Trading Using Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Trading is no longer a hidden cache; many people have turned into day traders by investing in share markets for-profits, long-term investments, and entertainment. Based on more than 100 Japanese...

Russia likely to export new S-500 missile systems to India, China MOSCOW: Russia may supply its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC),...

Over 106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far NEW DELHI: Over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. “Over 106.85 crore vaccine...

PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage tomorrow NEW DELHI: Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination...

‘Make in India’ startup to manufacture 1000 drones for agriculture sector CHENNAI: Garuda Aerospace, a startup under the ‘Make in India’ campaign is manufacturing 1000 drones for the agriculture sector that would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Drones will...

US lawmaker to introduce Bill to make Diwali federal holiday WASHINGTON: Congressman Carolyn Maloney will introduce a bill in US Congress, which aims to establish Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States. On Wednesday, the Democrat Congressman from...

Qr Codes: The New Normal Of Payments QR Codes, one of the most used technologies of our times, has facilitated many to utilize this method of cashless transfer given the pandemic. Acronym for Quick Response, QR codes...

Modi meets Indian diaspora in Rome EW DELHI/ROME: On the first day of his visit to Rome ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian diaspora in the Italian capital city. On...

Indian-origin kid wins top prize in US science contest for middle schoolers NEW YORK: Indian-origin Akilan Sankaran has won the top prize in the nation’s leading science competition with a computer programme using “antiprime numbers” that can accelerate everyday processes. While the...

GST collection for Oct at over Rs 1.30 lakh cr NEW DELHI: The GST collection of the government maintained its momentum this fiscal year despite Covid disruption as a pickup in economic recovery is shoring up corporate earnings. The gross...

FOG/FIA India Day Cultural Segment India Post News Service FOG/FIA India Day Cultural Segment was hosted and organized by Jyotsna (Jo) Sharma, FOG Cultural Chair with 70+ dance teams, with 500 kids/adults performing dances blending...

Bengali Association celebrates three day Durga Puja Festival Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Bengali Association of Greater Chicago (BAGC) conducted its three-day Durga Puja Mahotsav last week. The celebrations continued for three days that included Puja, Arati and Pushpanjali. BAGC...

Darshan – basketball scholar gets Newton Devasahayam Scholarship India Post News Service CHICAGO: The American Multi-Ethnic Coalition (AMEC. launched another trailblazer initiative for multi-ethnic students, a Scholarship of U. S. $2,000 dollars plus an AMEC plaque. The LITA...

Historic New Dawn At “Ekal Abhiyan” Prakash Waghmare There is historic new dawn at “Ekal Abhiyan” (‘Ekal Mission’), an umbrella organization for all the ancillary ‘Ekal branchlets’, as ‘Diwali’ festivities approach. After the departure of former...