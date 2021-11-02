India Post News Paper

PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage tomorrow

PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage tomorrow
November 02
11:05 2021
NEW DELHI: Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday at 12 noon.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, it added.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.88 crore, as per data available on CoWIN portal. (ANI)

This may take a second or two.