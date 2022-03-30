India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PM Modi to virtually attend BIMSTEC Summit today

PM Modi to virtually attend BIMSTEC Summit today
March 30
10:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on Wednesday.

The Summit Meeting, which is being held in virtual mode, will be hosted by Sri Lanka, the current BIMSTEC chair.
To prepare for the Summit, meetings of BIMSTEC Senior Officials (SOM) took place on March 28 followed by meetings of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers (BMM) on March 29.

“The Covid pandemic related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, imparts greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by Leaders at the Summit,” the Ministry of External (MEA) said in a press release.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar today concluded a “productive and congenial” BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting. “Thank you FM Prof G. L. Peiris for the excellent arrangements,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo and emphasized the grouping’s commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation especially connectivity, energy and maritime ties among the member countries.

The ‘Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)’ is a regional multilateral organisation. Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity. The members include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ASEANBIMSTECBIMSTEC SummitBIMSTEC Virtual summitBJPIndiaFightsCoronaInternational peaceinternational peace and securityJaishankarNarendraModipoliticalSAARC
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.