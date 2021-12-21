India Post News Paper

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on Dec 27

December 21
11:37 2021
NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi on December 27 on completion of four years of present BJP government in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted our proposal to come to Mandi on December 27 on completion of four years of our government in Himachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister told ANI.
The Prime Minister will lay inaugurate and lay foundation stone of some development projects in the state. (ANI)

