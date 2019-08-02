PM Modi, Ukrainian Prez vow to boost ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi congratulated Zwlensky on his success in the Ukrainian presidential elections and also extended felicitations for the victory of his ‘Servant of the People Party’ in the recently concluded parliamentary elections, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Zelensky congratulated the prime minister on assuming charge for a second term with a resounding mandate, it said.

Referring to the friendly and cordial relations between India and Ukraine, Modi noted the satisfactory pace of growth in bilateral trade relations.

He underlined India’s long-standing cooperation with Ukraine in several other areas and emphasised that the presence of a large number of Indian students in universities of Ukraine further strengthens people-to-people links between the two countries.

The boost to these ties and tourism from the direct air-link between Kyiv and Delhi since last year was also noted by the Modi, the statement said.

The two leaders reaffirmed their readiness to work together for further strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relations, it said. PTI

Comments

comments