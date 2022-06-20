India Post News Paper

PM Modi unveils statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Bengaluru

June 20
15:32 2022
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru on Monday.

Prime Minister also inaugurated a new campus of BASE University.
During the programme, PM Modi launched 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka at a cost of over Rs 4,600 crore and are supported by many industry partners.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Technology Hubs aim to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. These Technology Hubs, through their various innovative courses, will provide high-skill training in cutting-edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore. He was received by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

Reaching Bengaluru, Prime Minister first inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science.

The Centre is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders.

“Glad to inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research at IISc, Bengaluru. The joy is greater because I also had the honour of laying the foundation stone for this project. This Centre will be at the forefront of research on how to manage brain-related disorders,” Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

“At a time when every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, efforts like the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital assume great importance. In the times to come, it will strengthen healthcare capacities and encourage pioneering research in the sector,” he said.

The 832-bedded hospital will be developed on the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute.

In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations to be developed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively.

PM Modi will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27000 crore.

On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday, Prime Minister will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground in Mysuru.

Prime Minister’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses National boundaries. (ANI)

Also Read: UN marks Ambedkar’s birth anniversary for the first time

BengaluruBJPDr BR Ambedkar StatueDr. BR Ambedkar School of EconomicsDr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics BengaluruIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipolitical
