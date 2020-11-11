India Post News Paper

PM Modi, Vietnamese counterpart to co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit on Nov 12

November 11
15:59 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vietnamese counterpart HE Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is set to co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The leaders of all ten ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states will participate in the virtual summit, which will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building etc.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025). COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery, and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the Summit,” the MEA said.

ASEAN-India Summit provides the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

Prime Minister Modi attended the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in Bangkok in November last year. The latest 17th ASEAN-India Summit will be the eighth ASEAN-India Summit attended by him.

“ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties. India’s Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN,” the MEA said. (ANI)

