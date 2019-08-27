Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

PM Modi visits Jaitley's residence

PM Modi visits Jaitley’s residence
August 27
16:48 2019
NEW DELHI: The good work done by Arun Jaitley for the country will remain immortal though he died too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he visited the late BJP leader’s family at his residence here and conveyed his condolences.

Jaitley (66), a former Union minister, passed away at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Jaitley’s residence earlier and received the prime minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister’s son.

Other family members were also present when Modi walked in and spoke to Jaitley’s wife and children. He also offered floral tributes to the departed leader. The prime minister spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley’s residence.

Later, in a tweet, the prime minister said “destiny took Arun Ji away from us too soon but the good work he has done for India will remain immortal”.

Modi was on a three-nation tour when the senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed away. He had spoken with Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and son Rohan on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Bahrain, the prime minister had said: “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain, while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister behen Sushma (Swaraj) Ji. Today, my dear friend Arun went away.”

Modi returned to India early Tuesday morning.
Rohan immersed his father’s ashes in the Ganga in Haridwar on Monday. PTI

