Nirbhaya’s lawyer to fight case of Hathras victim HATHRAS: Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the 2012 Delhi rape victim, known as Nirbhaya, will now fight the case of the Hathras victim. Seema tried to meet the victim’s family on Thursday,...

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ‘quick recovery’ from COVID-19 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Earlier in the day, President Trump had...

IPL 13: Rahul admits to making mistakes against MI after suffering defeat ABU DHABI: After facing a defeat against Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul on Thursday admitted that his team made “mistakes” which led to the defeat. KXIP...

India maintaining global position with maximum COVID-19 recoveries: Health Ministry NEW DELHI: With a high level of recoveries, India is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered COVID-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health...

Case registered against Rahul, Priyanka, over 200 others in Gautam Buddh Nagar GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR:: A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal...

PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on Oct 5 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020 – ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on October 5, according to...

Sons of Lal Bahadur Shastri pay tribute to him at Vijay Ghat NEW DELHI: On the occasion of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary, his sons Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat on Friday....

With spike of 81,484 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069 NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family...

Covid-19 a warning to world against unsustainable food habits: Javadekar UNITED NATIONS: The Covid-19 pandemic is a warning to the world against unsustainable food habits and unregulated exploitation of nature, according to India’s Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. “The emergence...

IET India’s Chennai Local Network to host the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2020 BENGALURU: From 2-4 October, 2020, IET India’s Chennai Local Network will locally host the global all-virtual NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The knowledge partner for the event is Department of...

PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3 SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the longest highway tunnel in the world, Atal Tunnel, in Rohtang on October 3, at 10 am. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested while on way to Hathras to meet gangrape victim’s family NOIDA: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested on Thursday afternoon near Yamuna Expressway, after the former was allegedly shoved and pushed to the ground by Uttar...

“Ekal Foundation” Embarks on a Trailblazing Goal India Post News Service “Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF)” hosted its annual ‘International Conference’ in virtual mode with 600 registrants from USA, Canada, India and Australia. The multiple agenda-packed gathering not...

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2020 Election: What You Need to Know By Melissa Preddy Michigan voters have new options to more safely cast their ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic — including no-reason absentee voting for all — thanks to a 2018 state...

How to Vote in Illinois’ 2020 Election: What You Need to Know Kelly Ganski Illinois officials have expanded vote-by-mail options for November’s general election, allowing all registered voters to safely cast their ballots from home: Any registered voter can request an application...

Top 5 Issues That Will Determine How 50-Plus Americans Vote Winners will have to repair the economic, health and social devastation of 2020 Dena Bunis, AARP More than in any other election in recent history, voters this November will elect leaders...

Akshaya Patra Foundation ‘Families for Change’ Virtual Gala India Post News Service Tampa, FL: Akshaya Patra Foundation held its ‘Families for Change’ virtual gala. The total funds raised of $500,000 will provide COVID relief to migrant workers, including...

Former Chicago Consulate Amb Ausaf Sayeed’s Son marries in Chicago India Post News Service CHICAGO: Faateh Sayeed, eldest son of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Hon’ble Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered into the wedlock with Asma...

Hindu temples reopening in Harare INDIA POST NEWS BUREAU Harare Two Hindu temples in Harare (Zimbabwe), run by the Hindoo Society Harare (HSH), which have been closed for few months due to COVID-19, have reopened...