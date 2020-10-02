India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ‘quick recovery’ from COVID-19

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ‘quick recovery’ from COVID-19
October 02
12:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump 'quick recovery' from COVID-19NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, President Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

The US President and Melania are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania tweeted.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump underwent COVID-19 test after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Nirbhaya's lawyer to fight case of #Hathras victim - https://t.co/HlvRZElwI0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2012DelhiGangRapeVictim #2012DelhiRapeCase #GangrapeVictim #Political #SeemaKushwaha #UP #UPGovt #UttarPradesh #YogiAdityanath
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 8:57 am

    PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ... - https://t.co/tZeiKNStgl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #COVID19Recoveries #DonaldTrump #IndiaFightsCorona #MelaniaTrump #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 7:06 am

    #IPL 13: Rahul admits to making ... - https://t.co/mZxmqWVpW8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 5:57 am

    India maintaining global ... - https://t.co/yEWs5eCpTR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaLockdownCrisis #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases #PlasmaTherapy
    h J R

    - October 2, 2020, 5:54 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.