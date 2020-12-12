India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday

PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday
December 12
11:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday.

“Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
Pawar, who was born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra’s Baramati, has a political career spanning over 50 years. In 1967, he was elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency on a Congress ticket and has been in public service since then.

However, in 1999, he broke ties with Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party. He had also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held several key ministerial portfolios at the Centre. At present, the NCP chief is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Pawar has also been credited for stitching the alliance between three parties — Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP after 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to form the government in the state. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @IAImpactFund: "In @neeratanden, President-elect @JoeBiden has chosen an ideal partner to restore the American dream because she has lived it according to @NeilMakhija Executive Director of IMPACT." @IndiaPost_News Link: https://t.co/jGDMuhtPCu https://t.co/4aqc7O953W
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:24 am

    Responsible consumption of #Cheese, #Wine may help ... - https://t.co/pYMtUMmPvP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #IowaStateUniversity #IsWineAlchohol #Wellness #WineBenefits #WineHeartBenefits #WineProducts #WineVsAlchohol
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:07 am

    Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about ... - https://t.co/FqFMWQR3zA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiTaxiTouristTransportersAssociation #DelhiTrafficPolice #DelhiMetro #DelhiMetroNews #DMRCUpdates #MagentaLine #MetroFareUpdates
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 6:02 am

    With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange ... - https://t.co/YGNTy7GwpL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitabhKant #CleanGanga #MultisectoralApproach #NamamiGange #NamamiGangeProgramme #NamamiGangeProject #NamamiGangeProjectProgress #RiversInIndia #Techbiz
    h J R

    - December 12, 2020, 5:59 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.