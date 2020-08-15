PM Modi’s I-Day message to China: Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of country’s 74th Independence Day on Saturday said the respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme and Indian Army has responded from the LOC to the LAC whoever raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country.

Showing respect to the exemplary courage of Indian soldiers during the face-offs between the troops of the two countries in May-June this year in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, the Prime Minister said Indian Army has responded in the same language.

“Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh,” Modi said referring to a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in which as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were killed.

In his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Modi said India is connecting its relations with its neighbours, whether they are connected to it on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.

Noting that one-fourth of the world’s population lives in South Asia, the Prime Minister said we can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation.

“All the leaders of the countries of this region have an important responsibility towards the development and progress of this huge mass group.”

Referring to the present scenario, Modi said the neighbours are not only those who meet our geographical boundaries but also those who meet our hearts. “Where there is harmony in relationships, bonding occurs.”

As much as India’s efforts are for peace and harmony, Modi said the more commitment it has for its security and to make its Army stronger.

“India is also fully equipped for self-sufficiency in defence production,” he added.

