India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi’s I-Day message to China: Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme

PM Modi’s I-Day message to China: Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme
August 15
13:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of country’s 74th Independence Day on Saturday said the respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme and Indian Army has responded from the LOC to the LAC whoever raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country.

Showing respect to the exemplary courage of Indian soldiers during the face-offs between the troops of the two countries in May-June this year in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, the Prime Minister said Indian Army has responded in the same language.

“Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh,” Modi said referring to a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in which as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were killed.

In his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Modi said India is connecting its relations with its neighbours, whether they are connected to it on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development and trust.

Noting that one-fourth of the world’s population lives in South Asia, the Prime Minister said we can create untold possibilities of development and prosperity of such a large population with cooperation and participation.

“All the leaders of the countries of this region have an important responsibility towards the development and progress of this huge mass group.”

Referring to the present scenario, Modi said the neighbours are not only those who meet our geographical boundaries but also those who meet our hearts. “Where there is harmony in relationships, bonding occurs.”

As much as India’s efforts are for peace and harmony, Modi said the more commitment it has for its security and to make its Army stronger.

“India is also fully equipped for self-sufficiency in defence production,” he added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM Modi's I-Day message to ... - https://t.co/7zXEa6uFNK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/FRfUUp3TVk
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:51 am

    Indian Consulate in #Dubai to livestream ... - https://t.co/3LpFXKkzr7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Wk8Y8sBmcY
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:47 am

    India to launch 10-year project to conserve Gangetic #Dolphins - https://t.co/7liQtFwpBa Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/2xcjE0gh1G
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:44 am

    EU reaches 1st deal to ... - https://t.co/4GcSy1LZ8P Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BuyCoronaVaccineâ€¦ https://t.co/uZyZhluXXO
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.