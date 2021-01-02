UAE-based Indian breaks record for largest greetings card DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat has broken the world record for the largest ‘Pop up Greetings Card’ record, the media reported on Saturday. Ramkumar Sarangapani is currently the holder of the...

Breast cancer surgeon Raghu Ram on Queen’s Honours list HYDERABAD: Eminent breast cancer surgeon Raghu Ram Pillarisetti is named on the prestigious 2021 new year’s Honours list of Queen Elizabeth II. The list has just been published in the ‘London...

PM Modi’s popularity intact over the last six years: Javadekar NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader with a definite vision for the development of the country and...

2020: A year of challenge and achievement for Indian nuclear sector CHENNAI: The year 2020 was a challenging year for the Indian atomic sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it still performed remarkably well attaining a major milestone and also...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 20mn mark: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, has surpassed the 20 million mark,...

Does India have the doses to fulfil Phase-1 Covid vaccine goals? NEW DELHI: Given that India has set the goal of vaccinating 30 crore people with Covid-19 jabs by July, can the country procure enough doses to fulfil that goal? To vaccinate...

Farmers’ Union to decide on line of action on Saturday NEW DELHI: Farmers’ organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting at Singhu border, on Friday said that if the talks with the government on January 4 fail...

India to UK flights from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Minister NEW DELHI: Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 6, while those from UK to India will recommence from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri...

Sourav Ganguly out of danger KOLKATA: Former India skipper and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain,...

LeT’s Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pak over terror financing ISLAMABAD: In an all out crackdown against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant groups, Pakistan counter-terrorism authorities have arrested Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the chief planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks...

PlayStation 5 launch set in Feb, pre-order to start on Jan 12 NEW DELHI: Sony on Friday announced that the company will launch the much-awaited PlayStation 5 in India on February 2. The Japanese firm also informed that the pre-orders for PS5...

In social media safety messages, the pictures should match the words, finds study WASHINGTON: When using social media to nudge people toward safe and healthy behaviour, it’s critical to make sure the words match the pictures, according to a new study. After looking...

Ind vs Aus: ‘Renewed’ Rahane-led squad sweat it out to prepare for 3rd Test MELBOURNE: Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field having levelled the series. With Rohit’s inclusion in...

Obama delivers New Years’ message, says US’ best days are still ahead WASHINGTON: Even as the US crossed the 20 million cases of COVID-19 on Friday, former US President Barack Obama on Friday — while extending greetings for the New Year —...

Russia to carry out around 30 non-military space launches in 2021 MOSCOW: Russia is going to carry out around 30 civilian and commercial space launches in 2021, a source in space and rocket industry told Sputnik. “In 2021, about 30 Russian...

Justin Hartley goes Instagram official with girlfriend Sofia Pernas WASHINGTON: American actor Justin Hartley is now Instagram official with his girlfriend, Sofia Pernas. According to Fox News, the ‘This Is Us’ star shared a photo of himself and his...

Parts of Delhi receive light showers on chilly winter morning NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital received light rain on Saturday morning adding to the biting cold prevailing over North India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the...

Pro-monarchy protesters hit streets in Kathmandu as political crisis deepens KATHMANDU: Thousands of pro-monarchy demonstrators took to the streets of Kathmandu on Friday demanding the reinstatement of Nepal’s status as a constitutional monarchy at a time where the political crisis...

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination across India to begin today NEW DELHI: With the objective to gear up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, the dry run will be conducted by all the States and UT governments...