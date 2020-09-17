PM Modi’s tweets on Mission Karmayogi and iGOT portal capabilities

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: In a series of recent tweets, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that Mission Karmayogi – National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants.

He tweeted “iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management & continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive & innovative, through transparency and technology.”

In April 2020, the Government of India had launched a training module for management of COVID-19 named ‘Integrated Government Online Training’ (iGOT) portal on the Diksha platform. It aims to enhance capacity building of frontline workers to the handle the pandemic effectively.

As per the Ministry’s statement (of 9 April), the DIKSHA platform is already being used by more than one crore teachers and students across 30 states & UTs.

The government is now planning to put this technology to use for capacity building of its Civil Servants.

