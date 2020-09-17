India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi’s tweets on Mission Karmayogi and iGOT portal capabilities

PM Modi’s tweets on Mission Karmayogi and iGOT portal capabilities
September 17
15:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

2India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: In a series of recent tweets, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that Mission Karmayogi – National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants.

He tweeted “iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management & continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive & innovative, through transparency and technology.”

In April 2020, the Government of India had launched a training module for management of COVID-19 named ‘Integrated Government Online Training’ (iGOT) portal on the Diksha platform. It aims to enhance capacity building of frontline workers to the handle the pandemic effectively.

As per the Ministry’s statement (of 9 April), the DIKSHA platform is already being used by more than one crore teachers and students across 30 states & UTs.

The government is now planning to put this technology to use for capacity building of its Civil Servants.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Corona Virus a 'Bio Weapon' Deveoped By China?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    New York Indian #Community ... - https://t.co/ZMnK30sNDp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ltS4mxJZHY
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:23 am

    Philadelphia online retailer asked to withdraw ... - https://t.co/5jg0Upn2CV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Mc6wFkQVdm
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:20 am

    Hindi Club celebrates 10th annual ... - https://t.co/lSi7RjWpzY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/SqJGqiPr0p
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:15 am

    PM Modi’s tweets on Mission K ... - https://t.co/EPKPpSGboq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases… https://t.co/HeXY8ULVyj
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 10:10 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.