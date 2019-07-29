Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Narendra Modi to feature in Discovery’s ‘Man Vs Wild’

PM Narendra Modi to feature in Discovery’s ‘Man Vs Wild’
July 29
16:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in a special episode of Discovery’s “Man Vs Wild” which will highlight “issues related to environmental change.”

According to a statement from the channel, the special episode, featuring adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in India’s Jim Corbett National Park, will be a “frank and freewheeling journey” which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

“For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it,” the PM said in a statement.

“For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest,” he added.

Bear said it was a privilege to take the PM “on an adventure into the Indian wilderness.”

“I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation,” he added.

Sharing the teaser of the episode on Twitter on Monday, Bear said it will be an opportunity for people across the globe to see the unknown side of the Indian prime minister.

In his response to Bear, Modi said the episode will contribute to the discourse of environmental conservation.

“India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation,” the PM tweeted.

The 45-second-long clip teases the episode as an “epic adventure of a lifetime” and the one that unites “an ace adventurer” with “the leader of the world’s largest democracy”.

As they explore the wild lands of Jim Corbett, Bear presents Modi with a makeshift spear and promises to keep the “most important man in India” safe. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.