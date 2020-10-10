India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15
October 10
16:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

MUMBAI: PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Anand Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set for a big screen re-release once cinemas re-open on October 15.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film, which released in 2019, traces the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his beginnings to his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat onto winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to become the Prime Minister of India.

“It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film â€˜PM Narendra Modi’. We have put in a lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love,” Omung Kumar said.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R. Saluja.

“What can be better than watching the story of the most inspiring leader of today’s times, as theatres reopen. I’m proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover, due to certain political agendas, when it released, the film couldn’t be watched by many,” claimed producer Sandip Ssingh.

Co-producer Acharya Manish said he is happy that he got a chance to start his journey in film production with such an inspiring project.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15 - https://t.co/FHFVkjWKro Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies #PMModiMovies #PMNarendraModi #ReRelease #VivekAnandOberoi
    h J R

    - October 10, 2020, 10:45 am

    Mandatory action in crime against #Women: ... - https://t.co/7O4CbizDRr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaUpdateIndia #CrimesAginstWomen #DelhiHealthBulletin #HathrasCase #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political #UP
    h J R

    - October 10, 2020, 10:41 am

    Experts suggest simple ... - https://t.co/U9zgyVzuFq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #MentalHealthIssues #PlasmaTherapy
    h J R

    - October 10, 2020, 10:35 am

    On National Day, ... - https://t.co/N0piDASpWy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #World #XiJingPing
    h J R

    - October 10, 2020, 10:34 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.