PM not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

June 12
16:10 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fly over the Pakistani airspace while travelling to Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Thursday to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the External Affairs Ministry said.

It said the prime minister will fly over Oman, Iran and several Central Asian countries countries to reach Bishkek.

India requested Pakistan to let Modi’s aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to Bishkek. Pakistan accorded an “in principle” approval to India’s request.

“The government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Wednesday.

He was responding to media queries regarding the route to be taken by prime minister’s aircraft while travelling to Bishkek.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also attending the meeting of the regional grouping.

Modi will leave for Bishkek on Thursday on a two-day visit. PTI

