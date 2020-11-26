India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM pitches for ‘One Nation, One Election’ as need of India

PM pitches for ‘One Nation, One Election’ as need of India
November 26
16:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday again emphasised the need to introduce the “One Nation, One Election” formula to save time and money of the country. Reiterating his idea for simultaneous elections across India, the Prime Minister said that “One Nation, One Election” is not a matter of debate only, but this is the need for India.

The Prime Minister pitched the idea while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing in Gujarat’s Kevadia on the occasion of the celebrations of Constitution Day.

Modi suggested that a single voters’ list should be prepared for the Lok Sabha, assembly and panchayat polls, saying that separate lists are a waste of resources. “Only one voter list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why’re we wasting time and money on these lists?,” Modi said.

“One Nation, One Election’ isn’t just an issue of deliberation, but also need of the country. It hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it. We must think about it seriously and office-holders can lead deliberations on this.” “I would urge you to take initiatives to make aspects of our Constitution more popular among our youth and that too, through innovative methods,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi has been committed to the idea of “One Nation, One Election” since he first became Prime Minister in 2014. As per the Prime Minister, “One Nation, One Election” would reduce the cost of holding elections, and limit all elections to a single season as elections happen somewhere or the other almost all the time at present.

Modi had been pressing for holding a constructive dialogue to enable the Election Commission to hold elections simultaneously to bring down expenses. Besides, this will also give governments more free time to implement welfare schemes. It is often argued that the Model Code of Conduct gets in the way of the government announcing projects or policy plans for the benefit of the people.

In 2003, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken up the matter with Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was receptive to begin with, but the idea could not be ultimately pursued.

In a swipe at the Congress over the delay in the Sardar Sarovar dam project, he said that those who caused the delay still have no regrets. Noting that the Indian Constitution has many features but a special feature is “importance of duties”, the Prime Minister said that Gandhi ji was very keen on it as he saw a close link between rights and duties.

He said that when politics takes over people and nation-first policies, the nation has to pay a heavy price. “Our Constitution shows us the way to fight every challenge in the 21st century. Our Constitution is moving swiftly towards its 75th year. In such a scenario, we have to work in a planned way to turn processes in sync with the new decade.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM pitches for 'One Nation, One Election' as ... - https://t.co/X4Ap49POeV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElection2020 #BiharElections #ChiragPaswanEducation #CorruptionInBihar #ElectionCampaign #LJP #LJPVotes #NDA #NitishKumar
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 11:09 am

    India needs to address challenges in ... - https://t.co/rBZZuHv0PC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ArmeniaWar #AzerbaijanAtWar #BoycottPakistan #BoycottTurkey #ChallengesInEducation #IndianEducation #NationalEducationPolicy #NEP #NEP2020 #PerspectiveIndiaPost
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 10:43 am

    Indian doctor cleared of ... - https://t.co/v9g0N8RrC1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianDoctorClearedOfMolestationChargesInDubai #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 10:00 am

    International #Flights to remain suspended ... - https://t.co/0XsFPT1Lai Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #FlightsCorona #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #InternationalTravel #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 9:58 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.