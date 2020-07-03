India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM reaches Ladakh on a surprise visit 

PM reaches Ladakh on a surprise visit 
July 03
10:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said.

The prime minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: Earlier visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Ladakh, he was later briefed by senior officials in Nimmoo. https://t
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 6:14 am

    #ICMR to launch 1st indigenous Covid vax by Aug 15 - https://t.co/1i8pCDLqKV Get your news featured use… https://t.co/JjH6DVHk5Z
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 6:12 am

    #UN court rejects #Italy's claim of compensation from ... - https://t.co/TvQeOcY2ti Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cnxJXhCglN
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 6:08 am

    Eight policemen ... - https://t.co/o2TGvmvZOd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vv6w1qCqeq
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 6:04 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.