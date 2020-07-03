PM reaches Ladakh on a surprise visit 

ICMR to launch 1st indigenous Covid vax by Aug 15 HYDERABAD: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) plans to launch an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 by August 15 after the completion of the clinical trials. It has selected 13...

UN court rejects Italy’s claim of compensation from India in 2012 naval dispute NEW DELHI: An independent court of the United Nations has held Italy guilty of breaching India’s freedom of navigation in the 2012 naval dispute between the two countries and rejected...

Eight policemen killed by gangster in Kanpur KANPUR: In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including a circle officer, were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when a local criminal, Vikas Dubey, and his gang sprayed...

Foreign investors face curbs and lawless regime in China NEW DELHI: China may be crying foul as some of its companies are being shut out of bids in other countries, but it has been for long following discriminatory policies...

China’s CPC acting ‘aggressively’ in the neighbourhood, essentially ‘invaded’ India: top US Senator WASHINGTON: The ruling Communist Party of China is acting “aggressively” in its neighbourhood and it essentially “invaded” India, killing 20 of its soldiers, a top American Senator has said. In the...

COVID-19: Health Ministry issues revised home isolation guidelines NEW DELHI: As a large number of people showing no symptoms being detected for COVID-19, the Union health ministry on Thursday revised the home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic positive...

Sensex surges over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 10,600 MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HUL and Kotak Bank amid buoyancy in global markets. After touching a...

Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 test SOUTHHAMPTON: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country’s cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up...

Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally climbs to 6,25,544 NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the country’s total tally to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed...

Sushant suicide: Bhansali’s statement to be recorded on July 6 MUMBAI: The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday. Bhansali...

PM reaches Ladakh on a surprise visit NEW DELHI: Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin...

FIA – Chicago Celebrates 6th International Yoga Day Richa Chand CHICAGO: The Federation Of Indian Associations (FIA) in league with Chicago Indian Consulate celebrated 6th International Yoga Day 2020, offered as a Virtual Event, on Friday, June 19,...

Global Fashion Designer Anita Dongre’s First-Ever Virtual Trunk Show, July 4 Weekend India Post News Service NEW YORK: Pivoting during the pandemic, House of Anita Dongre, best known for its supreme craftsmanship of Indian textiles through designs created by female village artisans...

Peaceful demonstration outside Chinese Embassy Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A well-knit group of inspired Indian Americans from across Chicagoland and neighboring State of Indiana demonstrated in front of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago on Thursday,...

“Live Nation” nightclub demeaning Hindu-Buddhist-Jain statues India Post News Service CHICAGO: In a remarkable interfaith gesture, Christian-Hindu-Buddhist-Jewish-Jain religious leaders have jointly urged Beverly Hills (California) headquartered Live Nation Entertainment to remove sacred Hindu-Buddhist-Jain icons from its Foundation Room...

Desi Producer’s Hollywood flick released in OTT platform PRAKASH M SWAMY CHENNAI: Cinedigm Corp has released Kyyba Films’ DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE on DVD and digital platforms including Apple, Amazon, FandangoNow, VUDU and more. Produced...

Virtual Sukhmani Sahib Paath recital with Hindi meanings Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois and SWERA (Sikh Women Era) organization are starting an eight-week Sukhmani Sahib Paath recital from Sunday, July 5 to Sunday, August 23, 2020...

Asian Indians desire a one-stop-shop solution to streamline financial needs India Post News Service SPRINGFIELD, Mass.: At a time when things are changing quickly and the future looks uncertain, protecting loved ones is the highest priority. Whether it means understanding...

Naperville Panel Discussion 2020-Census Complete Count Committee Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: A Panel Discussion in Naperville (a Chicago suburb) was held on June 25 with representatives from the local, State and Federal Government, US Census Bureau and Naperville...