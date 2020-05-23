Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM speaks to Sri Lankan President, Mauritian PM

PM speaks to Sri Lankan President, Mauritian PM
May 23
15:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind K. Jugnauth on Saturday and praised their efforts in handling Covid-19 outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Thank you, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth for our warm conversation today! Congratulations for successfully controlling Covid-19 in Mauritius.”

“Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time,” Modi tweeted.

Hailing Rajapaksa, Modi said: “Sri Lanka is fighting Covid-19 effectively under his leadership. India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact.”

However, the chat with the Sri Lankan President wasn’t limited to Covid-19 alone. Modi said, “We agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka, and also strengthen investment links.”

The Prime Minister has been talking to heads of states regularly.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @htTweets: Pilots said engines lost power before Airbus crashed in Karachi https://t.co/Qk3SM1FJP7 https://t.co/5Mh4wD4ygh
h J R

- May 23, 2020, 10:34 am

RT @ANI: #WATCH LIVE from Delhi: Ministry of Railways addresses the media https://t.co/F6tNUKxwCq
h J R

- May 23, 2020, 10:33 am

RT @ANI: #WATCH LIVE via ANI FB: Ministry of Railways addresses the media, in Delhi. https://t.co/3mo97GEPcV https://t.co/jWOyCR6tCy
h J R

- May 23, 2020, 10:33 am

PM speaks to Sri Lankan President, ... - https://t.co/t6r28soepe Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/oJiiks9zTD
h J R

- May 23, 2020, 10:28 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.