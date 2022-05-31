India Post News Paper

PM talks about tourist arrivals in Ladakh, Digital India

May 31
15:47 2022
SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday talked about the arrival of tourists in Ladakh, Central government schemes like Digital India and did a pep talk while complimenting a beneficiary for her excellent way of communicating and jokingly saying she should contest elections as she will be very popular.

Participating virtually from the state capital Shimla in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan to mark completion of eight years of his government, Modi told Santoshi, a beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat from Kalburgi in Karnataka, that noticing her excellent way of communicating she should contest elections as she will be very popular.

On being asked, she narrated her experience with the scheme. She said the Health and Wellness Centre and free checkups and medicines are bringing many changes in her life.

Interacting with Tashi Tundup from Ladakh, the Prime Minister asked him about the arrival of tourists in Ladakh and his experience with the government schemes.

The Prime Minister praised Tundup’s services as an army man. Tundup said he did not face any problem in availing the benefits of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), constructing toilets, getting a gas connection and farming-related benefits.

Lalita Devi from Bihar is a beneficiary of PMAY, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

She informed the Prime Minister that how schemes led to her ease of living and dignified life. Prime Minister Modi said with a house, many things like education and marriage of the children will fall in place.

At the venue, farmer Sama Devi from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh talked about PMAY, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ayushman Yojana and CM Grahni Suvidha Yojna. From Mehsana in Gujarat, Arvind, a beneficiary of PM Mudra Yojna, talked about his expansion of business and promoting digital payment. The Prime Minister complimented him for educating his employees about the government scheme and also for being a job creator.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released the 11th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This enabled the transfer of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

