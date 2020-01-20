PM tells students good marks not everything, suggests technology free room in every home

NEW DELHI: Reaching out to students across the country in exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said good marks in exams are not everything and also suggested that homes should have a “technology free” room where those entering can’t carry any gadgets.

Addressing students during a “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme, the prime minister sought to speak to them in their own language and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”. “Speak to me hashtag without filter,” he said at the interaction held at the Talkatora Stadium here.

In the event, telecast and streamed live, Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but stressed that it should not be allowed to govern lives.

“We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he told students.

Assuring students of his complete focus, Modi said they could speak to him openly. The prime minister also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly. He said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life.

“I was told I shouldn’t attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” the prime minister said, recalling the failed landing of the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s Vikram lander.

Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything,” the prime minister said. The prime minister highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considered “glamorous”.

“Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends,” he said.

Modi also said children should be “pursued not pressured into studies” and recommended that students read his book, “Exam Warriors”, to get over the stress of appearing for exams. “The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurising children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential,” he said.

He urged the students to be confident about their own preparation. “Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you’ve prepared,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments