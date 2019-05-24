PM thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked world leaders and personalities for their congratulatory messages after the BJP-led NDA is set to return to power for the second time, saying his government will work with utmost diligence for a better India.

In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The PM also thanked former president Pranab Mukherjee, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Akshay Kumar, actor-politician Rajnikanth and singer Asha Bhosle.

In his messages, the PM said he will continue serving the nation with the same vigour. He also said Team India is the actual winner in this Lok Sabha election.

Modi also said his government is “fully committed to providing good governance that leads to empowerment of every citizen and furthers prosperity in our society”.

The prime minister asserted that it is the people of India who blessed us (NDA) and no stone will be left unturned to fulfil their aspirations. PTI

