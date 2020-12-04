India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM to deliver keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit

PM to deliver keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit
December 04
10:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA, on Friday.

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘The Future is Now’.
The Summit will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, according to an official release.

PanIIT USA is an organization that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003 PanIIT USA has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors including industry, academia, and government. PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support India’s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Key Community Factors of the ... - https://t.co/NuGlpg9udT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #Betting #BettingReviews #CasinoTop10 #CasinoUSA #CasinosInIndia #EntertainmentIndustryIn2020 #GamingOnline #Lifestyle #PlayOnlineCasinoGamesInUSA
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 3:28 pm

    @ICC: INDIA WIN BY 11 RUNS 🇮🇳 What a sensational comeback after being 92/5 in their innings! #AUSvIND SCORECARD 👉 https://t.co/FpDYCXHojX https://t.co/FfvQUSIzlN
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 12:04 pm

    @ANI: India win by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia in Canberra; India lead the three-match series by 1-0 https://t.co/bNm1Yc4UaF
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 12:01 pm

    India warns #Canada of serious damage to ... - https://t.co/Cahb0JskGn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CanadianGovernment #Community #Diaspora #FarmBills #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaCanadaRelations #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 4, 2020, 10:55 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.