India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM to inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28

PM to inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless DMRC metro on Dec 28
December 26
18:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line the same day.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Common Mobility Card will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the Airport Express Line using that card. This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

These innovations are expected to herald a “new era” of travelling “comfort” and “enhanced mobility”. The driverless trains are known to be fully automated and will eliminate the possibility of human error, as per the PMO.

After the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Pink Line of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by the mid of 2021. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    India's GDP: Quickest to ... - https://t.co/iOIHtFfzmt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 1:26 pm

    Zydus Cadila vax found safe in ... - https://t.co/jZpqxfDOIQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 1:22 pm

    Mutant strain: Over 800 tourists ... - https://t.co/8MGzYVDXb9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 12:59 pm

    #Pakistan faces setback in Reko Diq case - https://t.co/u0WoKgAcXi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #BritishVirginIslands #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.