India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro today

PM to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro today
January 18
10:57 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday via video conferencing.

“Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 am,” Prime Minister tweeted informing about the event.
As per an official release, the Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present on the occasion.

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kilometres long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kilometres long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kilometres long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 Kilometres long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 Kilometres long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 Kilometres long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Study: Where COVID-19 hit hardest, ... - https://t.co/sOz49POFdE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:55 am

    Couldn't have put in a worse performance than this: Pirlo slams ... - https://t.co/HTh3kb5rg1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AndreaPirlo #Football #FootballUpdates #InterMilan #ItalyFootballUpdates #ItalyNews #JuventusManagerAndreaPirlo #SportsUpdates
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:52 am

    Ellen DeGeneres Show: Justin Timberlake reveals name of second ... - https://t.co/ivhQJKZSQ6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #BabyGirl #Bollywood #Celebrities #EllenDeGeneresShow #Entertainment #Hollywood #JessicaBiel #JustinTimberlake #Movies
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:47 am

    Equity indices muted, metal ... - https://t.co/ThmbsaqH8p Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - January 18, 2021, 5:44 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.