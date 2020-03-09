Something went wrong with the connection!

PM tweets on Padma quiz, winner to witness awards ceremony

March 09
16:48 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted about a unique quiz competition that would enable its winner(s) to attend the Padma Awards 2020 ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Every year, several grass-roots achievers are honoured with Padma Awards. Their lives’ journeys inspire many. Here is a unique quiz competition, the Padma Quiz, which gives you an opportunity to witness the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Modi tweeted.

He shared the post on his Twitter account @PMOIndia, which mentioned ‘Quiz on for Padma Awards 2020’.

“Participate and get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the post mentions.

Padma Awards — conferred in Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories — are among the highest civilian awards given in various disciplines/fields like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

As many as 141 Padma Awards, including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), will be handed over this year.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.

As many as 33 awardees are women and the list includes 18 persons from foreigners category, NRI, PIO, OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

Political leaders George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj will be conferred Padma Vibhushan awards posthumously in teh public affairs category while Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja of Udupi Mutt will be honoured with similar award posthumously in the spiritual category. IANS

