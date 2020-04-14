Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM urges employers not to resort to layoffs; makes 7-point appeal

PM urges employers not to resort to layoffs; makes 7-point appeal
April 14
13:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged companies not to resort to layoffs of employees amid the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He concluded his address to the nation, which went on predictable lines, with ‘7 Mantras’ as India is manoeuvering a difficult phase where it has to choose between life and livelihood. Firstly, the Prime Minister advised, o take special care of the elderly, especially those with pre-existing illnesses.

Secondly, he asked for strict adherence to social distancing norms that have been so far effective in combating coronavirus. Next he asked to follow the guidelines given by the Ayush Department. 

Fourthly, he appealed to every citizen to download and use the Aarogya Setu App. This app has been developed especially to track coronavirus cases.

Fifthly, he also appealed to the people to help the poor and needy especially by providing food and protective gear such as face masks.

Sixthly, Modi asked employers to have compassion at this time of crisis and not to resort to layoffs of their employees. 

Seventhly, he asked showing of respect to health workers fighting the Covid-19 in the forefront.

Modi asserted that saving human lives is more important than acknowledging its economic consequences. However, to make the impact bearable, Modi urged all to feed the hungry, look after the ailing and old and appealed to employers against pay cuts or layoffs during this “difficult time”.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India climbed to 10,363, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to ... - https://t.co/1izLJvkoV2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YtAbq3YrMs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 2:16 pm

RT @indiatvnews: US extends H-1B visa for Indians stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown #COVID2019 #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #h1bvis…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 1:17 pm

#WHO hails India's decision on lockdown extension - https://t.co/YUjwTOsavi Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8dEOuCFagd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 11:41 am

Samsung India pledges Rs 20 crore towards COVID-19 efforts - https://t.co/A7sZ07I9IG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/602HO0q77F
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 14, 2020, 11:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.