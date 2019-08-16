Something went wrong with the connection!

PM wishes Kejriwal on his 51st birthday

August 16
16:16 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday and prayed for his good health and long life. “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life,” Modi tweeted. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who turned 51 on Friday, responded by thanking the prime minister.

“Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes,” he tweeted. Modi and Kejriwal have often been at loggerheads with each other. PTI

