India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM with 66% approval better than CMs of NDA-ruled states

PM with 66% approval better than CMs of NDA-ruled states
June 02
15:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as the 7th worst coronavirus-hit country, leaving behind France and Germany, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is spearheading India’s fight against the pandemic, is popular than his Chief Ministers.

According to an IANS CVoter State of the Nation poll on the ranking of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states and the central government based on the nett satisfaction ratings in the respective states concludes the PM has an average rating of 65.69. The combined rating of Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states is 57.36.

Modi has the highest satisfaction rating of 93.95 in Himachal Pradesh, whereas the CM has a satisfaction rating of 73.96. Followed by Karnataka, where the PM has a satisfactory rating of 82.5 and the CM has 67.21. In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar could manage merely 4.47 votes as compared to the PM’s 51.25.

In the all-India nett satisfaction average former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has merely 0.58, and his satisfaction rating is negative in some states like — Haryana, Himachal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — where the Congress is the leading Opposition party. Modi has the nett satisfactory rating of 42.99 in comparison with Gandhi in the NDA-ruled states.

In the PM-CM comparison satisfactory rating, where the latter belong to NDA ruled states, Modi has an overall average of 8.33. Gandhi’s satisfactory rating is -56.78 in the NDA ruled states.

In the PM-Rahul Gandhi comparison, Modi has the nett satisfactory rating of 65.11.

The comparison rating gains significance in the backdrop of the total case count of coronavirus that has mounted to 1,90,535, and it is apparent that within a few days, the tally will jump past the 2 Lakh figure. There are at least 93,322 active cases while 91,819 people have been cured, and India is witnessing over 8,000 new cases for consecutive days. Recovery rate in the country is 48.19 per cent now, while the death rate docked at 2.83 per cent.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ndtv: A look at challenges ahead due to #COVID19 as Mumbai braces to fight cityâ€™s 1st cyclone in over a century, #CycloneNisarga https:â€¦
    h J R

    - June 2, 2020, 11:33 am

    US cities under curfew as #Trump ... - https://t.co/lT0gWwt2o8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fOslEOQYXc
    h J R

    - June 2, 2020, 10:02 am

    US censures China for not ... - https://t.co/W2jUplb5W4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshaiChinâ€¦ https://t.co/GvjPB8MWdK
    h J R

    - June 2, 2020, 9:56 am

    Two killed in Chicago during protests - https://t.co/KeuabxGP5i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/qRXsBaFQWl
    h J R

    - June 2, 2020, 9:51 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.