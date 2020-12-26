India Post News Paper

PMJAY-SEHAT another testament of PM Modi’s resolve towards welfare of J-K: Shah

December 26
18:14 2020
NEW DELHI: Asserting that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their rights for decades, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)-SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the UT on Saturday, was another testament of his resolve towards the welfare of the erstwhile state.

“The launch of PMJAY-SEHAT scheme is yet another testament of PM @NarendraModi’s resolve towards the health security and welfare of every person of J&K who remains deprived of their rights for decades,” Shah tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the “SEHAT” health insurance scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir today. The scheme will cover the remaining one crore population, which was not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Shah said that 229 government and 35 private hospitals have been listed under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding that with this, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be able to avail medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh free of cost.

“PM Modi wishes to see speedy development in J-K and improvement in the standard of living of people. He presses that democracy should reach the grassroots levels and wishes peace and security for the people of the UT,” Shah said. (ANI)

 

